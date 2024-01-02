ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on Charleston's West Side in West Virginia.
Police respond to shooting
Vehicle inspection stickers in West Virginia are now good for two years for inspections...
Two-year vehicle inspection law takes effect in W.Va.
Baby Hazel is the first baby to be born at Cabell Huntington Hospital this year.
Family welcomes New Year’s baby
A strong storm system expected to arrive during the first weekend of 2024 is showing signs of...
Forecasters point to potential ‘Alert Day’ on Saturday
A woman is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after West Virginia State Police...
Woman charged with child neglect after 1-year-old found alone in airport

Latest News

Car experts say not to ignore the check tire pressure light -- that adequate tire pressure is...
Making sure your tires are ready for winter
Car experts say not to ignore the check tire pressure light -- that adequate tire pressure is...
Making sure your tires are ready for winter
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan gestures in the dressing room as he talks with...
Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to lead the Cleveland Browns to an NFL title, has died at 87
Family members say Tyler Donathan, 8, died in a New Year's Eve crash while he was traveling in...
8-year-old boy dies in crash after driver falls asleep at wheel, family says
Rain, snow, and the potential for ice
Alert Day coming | Rain, snow, ice potential