Forecasters point to potential ‘Alert Day’ on Saturday

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WSAZ) -- A strong storm system expected to arrive during the first weekend of 2024 is showing signs of a potential “Alert Day.”

According to the WSAZ meteorology team, a strong storm system is likely this weekend as a low-pressure center tracks in from the Gulf of Mexico up into the northeast.

Forecasters tell us the system has the potential to be a winter storm, with heavy rain, sleet, snow, and ice.

Who is going to see what? Forecasters say it’s still too soon to have a solid idea; however, it’s looking more likely that areas in southern Ohio will see snow, and West Virginia and Kentucky will see a mix of everything.

The team predicts any small wiggle in the track changes what type of precipitation.

