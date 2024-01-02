Mail carrier dies months after speeding SUV crashed into him while working, family says

Marvin Young, a mail carrier in Virginia, has died months after being involved in a serious...
Marvin Young, a mail carrier in Virginia, has died months after being involved in a serious on-duty crash.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By WWBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A mail carrier in Virginia has died months after being involved in a serious on-duty crash.

WWBT reports Marvin Young died on Dec. 15, 2023, at the age of 30.

Young was hit by an SUV that was speeding through a shopping center parking lot on Sept. 15, 2023.

Police said his United States Postal Service van overturned in the collision, and he was ejected.

The USPS worker was transported to the VCU Medical Center with multiple fractures and injuries.

“He had hemorrhaging on the brain, a scar on the left side of his brain, a collapsed lung, broken ribs, broken neck, spinal injury, fractures all in his face,” his sister, Jazzie Young, said last September.

Jazzie Young said she stayed by her brother’s side while he was recovering and shared that he was “doing a bit better” a few weeks after the crash.

The Young family said Marvin Young was able to be released from the hospital last October but ended up dying due to health complications, saying that his death was “sudden and unexpected.”

“Marvin was a joy to be around and had the most infectious smile and laugh. He left behind two young boys,” Jazzie Young shared.

She has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for her brother’s funeral.

“We’re accepting donations, encouraging words, and prayers of strength and comfort at this time,” she shared.

Henrico police said the driver of the SUV was charged with reckless driving.

