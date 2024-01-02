Making sure your tires are ready for winter

Proper pressure vital in cold-weather months
Car experts say not to ignore the check tire pressure light -- that adequate tire pressure is crucial before hitting the roads in the winter.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Getting your vehicle ready for winter is a must. First things first, experts say not to ignore the check tire pressure light -- that adequate tire pressure is crucial before hitting the roads.

Tire pressure needs vary by vehicle, so it is best to check your owner’s manual for the exact pounds per square inch (PSI) needed for tires.

Some other tips experts recommend include the following:

- Inspect tires at least once a month and before long road trips.

- It’s best to check the tires when they’re cold, meaning that they have not been driven on for at least three hours.

- Check each tire’s age. Some vehicle manufacturers recommend replacing tires every six years, regardless of use. For more information click here.

- Check for any damage or conditions that may need attention.

- Check the tread and sidewalls for any cuts, punctures, bulges, scrapes, cracks, or bumps. The tread should be at least 2/32 of an inch or greater on all tires.

Marty’s Tire Shop owner, Billy Kepple also shared some tips.

“You wanna have some tread. You don’t want to be out there on some skinnies, some bald tires trying to maneuver in the slick stuff, so there’s the penny test. If you flip Abe Lincoln’s head over and any of his head disappears, then you’re gonna be OK but if you can see the top of his head, then you need new tires.”

For more information on the penny test, click here.

