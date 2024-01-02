Minimum wage increasing in Ohio

OHIO (WSAZ) - When it comes to running a restaurant, Carlos Ortiz will tell you employees serve a vital role.

“I’m blessed for my team members, they’ve stayed with me for years… they’re very important. They’re crucial for the whole business,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz is the owner of Casa Grande in South Point, Ohio. They’re getting ready to open another location in Jackson, Ohio, as well.

As of Monday, Jan. 1, Ortiz’s employees, plus others who rely on minimum wage across the Buckeye State will see an increase in their paychecks.

According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, if you’re a tipped worker making $5.05 you’ll be bumped up to $5.25 per hour.

Pay for non-tipped employees will increase from $10.10 to $10.45 per hour.

“I want them to have a good salary,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz says employees of his already make more than the minimum wage, but this new increase will be added on to their paychecks.

He says when it comes to paying his employees, it’s important to make sure they feel appreciated and are able to keep up with inflation.

“Everything is going up. Food, gas fortunately right now is kind of low, but it can go up. Everything goes up, nothing goes down,” Ortiz said. “I want our team members to feel happy working with us.”

It represents a paycheck aimed to keep up with growing costs, while showing appreciation for dedication serving their community.

The minimum wage is scheduled to increase again on Jan. 1, 2025. That raise will depend on the rate of inflation.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.