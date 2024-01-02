Minimum wage increasing in Ohio

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO (WSAZ) - When it comes to running a restaurant, Carlos Ortiz will tell you employees serve a vital role.

“I’m blessed for my team members, they’ve stayed with me for years… they’re very important. They’re crucial for the whole business,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz is the owner of Casa Grande in South Point, Ohio. They’re getting ready to open another location in Jackson, Ohio, as well.

As of Monday, Jan. 1, Ortiz’s employees, plus others who rely on minimum wage across the Buckeye State will see an increase in their paychecks.

According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, if you’re a tipped worker making $5.05 you’ll be bumped up to $5.25 per hour.

Pay for non-tipped employees will increase from $10.10 to $10.45 per hour.

“I want them to have a good salary,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz says employees of his already make more than the minimum wage, but this new increase will be added on to their paychecks.

He says when it comes to paying his employees, it’s important to make sure they feel appreciated and are able to keep up with inflation.

“Everything is going up. Food, gas fortunately right now is kind of low, but it can go up. Everything goes up, nothing goes down,” Ortiz said. “I want our team members to feel happy working with us.”

It represents a paycheck aimed to keep up with growing costs, while showing appreciation for dedication serving their community.

The minimum wage is scheduled to increase again on Jan. 1, 2025. That raise will depend on the rate of inflation.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested in connection with fatal DUI crash
Driver charged in connection with deadly Boone County crash
A woman is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after West Virginia State Police...
Woman charged with child neglect after 1-year-old found alone in airport
A person died Friday night in a head-on, wrong-way crash near the junction of U.S. 35 and...
Man dead in wrong-way crash; name released
Percy Woody, the man accused of stabbing three people at a fast food restaurant and another...
WATCH | Accused slasher released from hospital, arraigned
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station

Latest News

Several people took the polar plunge on New Year's Day in Portsmouth, Ohio.
American Legion polar plunge takes place in Portsmouth
Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on Charleston's West Side in West Virginia.
Police respond to shooting
One family in our region is celebrating the start of 2024 with a brand new baby.
Family welcomes New Year's baby
Forecast on January 1, 2024
Andy's Monday Evening Forecast - Jan 1