New Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney announced

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new head of the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has been selected.

Jason Spears will be the new Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney.

In December, Gov. Jim Justice announced the appointment of Sean K. “Corky” Hammers, of Cabell County, West Virginia, to the Sixth Judicial Court Circuit serving Cabell County.

He is set to fill the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Christopher D. Chiles on Oct. 31, 2023.

“It’s something that’s always been in my heart. I started my career there before I went on the bench,” said Jason Spears. “Being the family court judge for the last seven years, I believe has prepared me to move into this new role to take care of and represent the citizens of Cabell County.”

