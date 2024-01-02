Quiet weather for now

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The low clouds struggled to break until late in the day on Tuesday, a common problem during winter given the low sun angle. Even while the low clouds finally erode Tuesday night, new clouds move in ahead of the next weather system. These smear across the sky on Wednesday, but dry weather is still expected. From Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a weak cold front brings the potential for flurries and light snow showers. Minor impacts are most likely in locations near and in the mountains. Then, attention turns to a much bigger system on Saturday. This has the opportunity to bring rain, snow, and ice to the region. It will be a quick-mover, however, as it passes in about a 12-hour period. Then, some light precipitation may tail on Sunday before widespread rain arrives on Tuesday.

Despite low clouds decreasing, new mid and high clouds are moving in Tuesday evening, so the sky stays mostly cloudy overall through the nighttime hours. Temperatures drop to the low 30s by midnight, then to the upper 20s overnight.

Wednesday sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures reaching the mid 40s.

From Wednesday night into Thursday morning, scattered flurries and light snow showers are likely as a weak cold front crosses. Snow accumulations would be confined primarily to the mountains as low temperatures drop to around 30 degrees.

Thursday afternoon stays mostly cloudy and chilled with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

On Friday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the low 40s.

A southern storm is set to move in on Saturday. The precipitation likely starts as a brief bit of ice and snow around sunrise, then begins transitioning to rain across a core of the viewing area by midday as temperatures rise above freezing. How far north the rain/snow line pushes is still in question. Most of Ohio is likely to hold on to the snow for longer, meaning impacts would be enhanced there.

The system exits Saturday evening, with drier weather expected Saturday night. Low temperatures fall to around freezing.

On Sunday, a secondary, much weaker system brings the potential for scattered light rain and snow showers. High temperatures climb to the upper 30s.

Monday will be dry under a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Tuesday sees widespread rain showers as afternoon temperatures reach near 50 degrees.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.