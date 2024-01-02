Rollover crash reported in Boyd County

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, Cannonsburg Fire Department, England Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Boyd County EMS are all on scene.

At least one lane is blocked to traffic.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

