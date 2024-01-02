Rollover crash reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in Boyd County.

Dispatchers confirm the crash happened near mile marker 184 along I-64.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, Cannonsburg Fire Department, England Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Boyd County EMS are all on scene.

At least one lane is blocked to traffic.

Further information has not been released.

