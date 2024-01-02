Soft launch of FAFSA form: What families need to know

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The new Federal Student Aid Application rolled out with changes due to the FAFSA Simplification Act. The changes aim to make the application process easier.

“Higher education folks are trying to wrap our arms around the changes,” said Jim Farmer, Chief Enrollment Officer at Shawnee State University.

Some users reported glitches within the first 48 hours of the application opening.

The Department of Education said,” During the soft launch, we will be initiating pauses to the site, during which time the form will not be available while our team makes improvements.”

The Department of Education announced the length of the questionnaires changed. Applicants will be able to skip as many as 26 FAFSA questions, depending on their circumstances. Some applicants will need to complete as few as 18 questions, taking less than 10 minutes, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

“Some are able to do it in 18 questions, and that is key for first-time generation students. Anything we can do to simplify that process is beneficial,” Farmer said.

The 2024-2025 form is expected to expand eligibility for federal student aid to allow more students from low-income families to be eligible to receive federal Pell grants.

While the new FAFSA calculations take family size into account, it will no longer give breaks to families who have multiple children in college at the same time.

“If they want to rush and file, it is fine, but the guidance we’re receiving is that we’re not going to see the back end of data till the end of the month or February, so the biggest thing is to be patient. This is all new,” Farmer said.

The Department of Education said if a family or student completes their form during the soft launch, they do not need to resubmit their application after the soft launch concludes. Their information will be stored and processed.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.