Tulsi at the Market on First Look at Four

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we head into the new year, you might have a resolution to be a little healthier.

Travis Lemon and Erin Dalton from Tulsi at the Market stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about some products they offer to help out with those goals.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.