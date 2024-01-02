Victim speaks out after McDonald’s crime spree: ‘At least 10 times a day I have the flashbacks of what had happened that morning’

Kristen Miller recalls the moments leading up to and after the violent attack
A woman said she feels lucky to be alive after a terrifying incident at a McDonald's.
By Adriana Doria
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Her day started like any other day. Kristen Miller headed into work at the McDonalds in Kanawha City.

But suddenly her day took an unexpected turn, when Charleston police say one of her coworkers slashed her in the neck. Kristen shared a photo with us of her injuries that we have decided to blur part of due to the graphic nature.

“It happened so fast,” Miller said. “I could feel something dripping down my neck and I go and I grab and realize he got me, he practically slit my throat. It was such a fast-paced thing that happened, I didn’t even realize what had happened.”

Kristen one of four victims of a crime spree that took place on Wednesday.

Suspect named in violent crime spree that started in McDonald’s

Police say Percy Woody attacked two employees and a customer at the McDonald’s, then later attacked another woman on Roosevelt Avenue at random. He was later arrested and charged with four counts of felony malicious wounding.

“At least 10 times a day I have the flashbacks of what had happened that morning,” Miller said.

It’s something she never expected walking into work that day.

WATCH | Accused slasher released from hospital, arraigned

“Being at work, you would never expect someone that you trust and you work with somebody that you’re around every single day for something like this to happen, but it can happen at anytime at any given day to anybody,” Miller said.

And now, Miller is on her road to recovery -- taking it one day at a time.

“I’m lucky to still be able to be here. Like I said, the greater God had to be up there looking out for me,” Miller said. “There was definitely somebody there with me that day that helped saved my life.”

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on Charleston's West Side in West Virginia.
Police respond to shooting
Vehicle inspection stickers in West Virginia are now good for two years for inspections...
Two-year vehicle inspection law takes effect in W.Va.
Baby Hazel is the first baby to be born at Cabell Huntington Hospital this year.
Family welcomes New Year’s baby
A strong storm system expected to arrive during the first weekend of 2024 is showing signs of...
Forecasters point to potential ‘Alert Day’ on Saturday
A woman is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after West Virginia State Police...
Woman charged with child neglect after 1-year-old found alone in airport

Latest News

U.S. 60 is closed Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash in the West Side area near St....
Crash closes U.S. 60 in Kanawha County
in October of 2022, Bryan Smith and other community members spoke with WSAZ about their homes...
Flooded and Frustrated | Update to WSAZ Investigation
in October of 2022, Bryan Smith and other community members spoke with WSAZ about their homes...
Flooded and Frustrated | Update to WSAZ Investigation
W.Va. DHHR now three agencies
W.Va. DHHR now three agencies
Experts say you should apply for FAFSA as soon as possible.
Soft launch of FAFSA form: What families need to know