Victim speaks out after McDonald’s crime spree: ‘At least 10 times a day I have the flashbacks of what had happened that morning’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Her day started like any other day. Kristen Miller headed into work at the McDonalds in Kanawha City.

But suddenly her day took an unexpected turn, when Charleston police say one of her coworkers slashed her in the neck. Kristen shared a photo with us of her injuries that we have decided to blur part of due to the graphic nature.

“It happened so fast,” Miller said. “I could feel something dripping down my neck and I go and I grab and realize he got me, he practically slit my throat. It was such a fast-paced thing that happened, I didn’t even realize what had happened.”

Kristen one of four victims of a crime spree that took place on Wednesday.

Police say Percy Woody attacked two employees and a customer at the McDonald’s, then later attacked another woman on Roosevelt Avenue at random. He was later arrested and charged with four counts of felony malicious wounding.

“At least 10 times a day I have the flashbacks of what had happened that morning,” Miller said.

It’s something she never expected walking into work that day.

“Being at work, you would never expect someone that you trust and you work with somebody that you’re around every single day for something like this to happen, but it can happen at anytime at any given day to anybody,” Miller said.

And now, Miller is on her road to recovery -- taking it one day at a time.

“I’m lucky to still be able to be here. Like I said, the greater God had to be up there looking out for me,” Miller said. “There was definitely somebody there with me that day that helped saved my life.”

