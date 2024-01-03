ALERT DAY COMING | Tracking first winter storm of 2024

(WSAZ) - It’s too early to talk about specific totals, but the region could see snow, rain or a mix of both this weekend.

However, the WSAZ weather team said on Wednesday that data is trending in a weaker direction with this storm, meaning less and lighter overall precipitation is expected over our area.

That said, forecasters say things could still trend in the opposite direction on Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Rain is looking more likely over our region in comparison to any frozen precipitation. Ohio still has the best chance of seeing accumulating snow because of this storm system.

Prior to the onset of rain, icing and some light snow could be a possibility in areas that don’t see accumulating snow.

This storm is also looking more like a Saturday midday and early afternoon event, in comparison to a Sunday event,

It's too early to talk specific snow totals, but the region could see snow, rain or a mix of both this weekend. (Alyssa Hannahs | WSAZ)

