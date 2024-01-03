Crash closes U.S. 60 East

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 East is closed Wednesday evening in South Charleston after a two-vehicle crash, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported around 6:10 p.m. in the 700 block of MacCorkle Avenue, also known as Route 60. Dispatchers say the westbound lanes are not affected.

They said a female victim was trapped in the wreckage. There’s no word about possible injuries.

