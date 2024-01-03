Crash temporarily closes U.S. 60 in Kanawha County

U.S. 60 is closed Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash in the West Side area near St....
U.S. 60 is closed Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash in the West Side area near St. Albans, West Virginia.(Arizona's Family)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 was temporarily closed Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash in the West Side area near St. Albans, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported around 7:10 p.m. in the 400 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, also known as U.S. 60.

Dispatchers said there was “heavy damage” to both vehicles.

Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Other details are unavailable now.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on Charleston's West Side in West Virginia.
Police respond to shooting
Vehicle inspection stickers in West Virginia are now good for two years for inspections...
Two-year vehicle inspection law takes effect in W.Va.
A strong storm system expected to arrive during the first weekend of 2024 is showing signs of...
Forecasters point to potential ‘Alert Day’ on Saturday
Baby Hazel is the first baby to be born at Cabell Huntington Hospital this year.
Family welcomes New Year’s baby
A woman is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after West Virginia State Police...
Woman charged with child neglect after 1-year-old found alone in airport

Latest News

in October of 2022, Bryan Smith and other community members spoke with WSAZ about their homes...
Flooded and Frustrated | Update to WSAZ Investigation
in October of 2022, Bryan Smith and other community members spoke with WSAZ about their homes...
Flooded and Frustrated | Update to WSAZ Investigation
W.Va. DHHR now three agencies
W.Va. DHHR now three agencies
Experts say you should apply for FAFSA as soon as possible.
Soft launch of FAFSA form: What families need to know