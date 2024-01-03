Crash temporarily closes U.S. 60 in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 was temporarily closed Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash in the West Side area near St. Albans, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported around 7:10 p.m. in the 400 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, also known as U.S. 60.

Dispatchers said there was “heavy damage” to both vehicles.

Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Other details are unavailable now.

