Crews fight fire affecting multiple houses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston firefighters are on the scene late Tuesday night of a fire affecting three houses, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

They said one of the houses was believed to be vacant. A firefighter at the scene said it didn’t appear any of the houses were occupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was reported just before 11:15 p.m. along Woodward Court.

Our crew at the scene sent back a photo showing what appears to be heavy damage to two of the houses.

Firefighters say the third house sustained some exposure damage.

A cause is unknown now.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.