Crumbling bridge on Sheridan Road concerns neighbors

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over a creek near the Branchland and Sheridan areas on Sheridan Road sits a crumbling bridge that has parts of its concrete wall sitting in the water. Laura McComas said has been out for more than a year following a flood.

“There’s family members and friends that live across the bridge that go to church on the other side of the bridge and they either had to travel all the way around or meet someone here to take them to church,” she said. “It shouldn’t have to be that way.”

McComas said getting things done on the other side of the bridge can come with risks.

“I have a granddaughter who is babysat by a woman who lives across the bridge that way and when it comes time for us to get her after we’re back, we either have to go all the way around up West Hamlin Hill and down to the friend’s house to get her or she has to walk my granddaughter across the dangerous bridge,” she said. “I feel the bridge is too dangerous to walk on.”

With her worries growing, McComas reached out to WSAZ.

“WSAZ gets things done, and I wanted something done for these people in this community,” she said.

WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue reached out to the West Virginia Division of Highways, asking if there were plans to repair or replace the bridge and how long either option would take.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the agency said:

WVDOH has surveyed the location and has prepared a preliminary design and necessary environmental documents for a rehabilitation project on the structure. If environmental clearance is reached, crews can begin construction. The work on the arch structure could be completed late spring 2024, pending environmental clearance and weather. If a bridge is damaged by a flood, WVDOH will have bridge inspection crews visit the site where the crews will assess whether any repairs are needed or not. If the flood event is of significant size, it could be an officially declared flood by FEMA. In that case, WVDOH would work through FEMA on repairs and getting reimbursed for it. The referenced structure closed in February 2023.

When asked how long it would take for those plans to reach environmental clearance, the spokesperson said:

If the initial screening of the preliminary design and necessary environmental documents does not find issues, it would allow the work to begin immediately and be completed as scheduled - late spring 2024, weather pending. This is part of a normal process to begin this type of work.

