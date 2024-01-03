Fire departments merging in Johnson County

Officials say the change will lead to quicker response times and lower homeowners insurance premiums.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - When a home catches fire, every minute is critical when it comes to firefighters’ ability to limit the damage.

People who live in one rural community are being told a change to their service should lead to quicker response times, as well as extra cash in their pockets.

Keeping small fire stations like the one in River, Kentucky, in Johnson County up and running is no easy task.

“The community has struggled over there at River to keep enough personnel to keep the department in operation and compliance with state standards,” said Brian Jeffiers, the deputy chief with the W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue.

As of New Years Day, W.R. Castle has merged with the River VFD.

“It’s just a logical solution,” Jeffiers said. “In a population of maybe 1,000 people, they just could not sustain a roster large enough to keep the funding in place.”

He says residents in the district can take comfort knowing help should be on the way sooner if it’s needed.

“To take those 5 to 6 miles of road distance from here to there off and get a truck on the way from that station instead of waiting on one from here can make all the difference in both property and lives,” Jeffiers said.

Jeffiers says the residents in the former River district will soon have significant savings on their homeowners insurance premiums.

John Scott lives just across from the former River station building and says the merger comes as much welcome news.

“W.R. Castle has had one of the best reputations around the county for being responsive and getting to people in time,” Scott said. “It’s exciting.”

Jeffiers says they’ll depend on community support to make the station successful.

“We’ll need volunteers over in that community that live close by that will commit to the training so those trucks can get on the road and respond to the calls and help that community out,” he said.

Plans are underway to improve the building, equipment, and vehicles.

