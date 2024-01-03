Flooded and Frustrated | Update to WSAZ Investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walking the community where he grew up, Bryan Smith points to where the water rises.

When it rains, his parent’s home floods, neighbors’ homes flood, and it has been that way for decades.

“It is from 50 years of this continual, it’s the sewer has never worked,” Smith said.

The issue is brought on by an underground storm water system that state and county officials said caved about a half a century ago. Smith said he is frustrated by the condition of his community.

Back in October of 2022, Smith and other community members spoke with WSAZ about their homes and the flooding they face.

“If it rains more than 30 minutes continuously, then you have got at least ankle-deep water,” Smith said. “By the time it is coming out of these, it is coming up in basements, it is coming up in their storm drains in basements.”

The Department of Transportation says the Rand community is their responsibility to fix. In October, officials said the DOH hoped to have final plans for the storm sewer project by January 2024 with an estimated cost of $12 million.

WSAZ reached back out to the DOH about the project.

A spokesperson said planning hit a snag in 2023.

Planning for the new storm sewers hit a snag in early 2023 after it was discovered that the storm drain outlets for the new storm sewer system might adversely impact mussels in the area. WVDOH engineers have since redesigned the outlets to avoid impacting the mussel population. Now that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has approved the new plan, work can continue on the storm sewer project. The WVDOH plans to put the project out for bid early this year.

The DOH said the project will include inlet locations, storm sewer pipes joining the inlets and outfall structures that will release water into the river.

Until boots are on the ground, Smith said he is not convinced the flooding will stop.

“Until the last tap is made, until the last piece of pipe is going in and it is complete, you have shown me nothing,” Smith said. “I don’t even see a guy leaning on a shovel. I don’t see one truck in the neighborhood. I don’t even see an engineering firm and a guy with a golf shirt on walking around with a clipboard.”

