Fresh cold air poses Saturday risk of snow and ice

Wintry weather arrives in time for weekend
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This Wednesday night the air is slowly chilling thru the 30s. The measured pace of the temperature fall comes courtesy of an extensive cloud cover. Arriving in the pre-dawn hours a reinforcing shot of polar air will send readings below freezing with a few flurries to pass. While a skiff of snow is not out of the question, one would need to travel to mountainous WV to find the ground whitened by snow for the first light of Thursday.

Thursday and Friday will be seasonably chilly days with partial sunshine and highs near 40. Friday night will see an increase in clouds from a developing southern storm. By Saturday morning a messy mixed bag of snow, sleet and rain will try to slicken bridges and roads. While a morning accumulation of snow and sleet can occur, rising temperatures would favor rain as early as mid-morning into afternoon. Still the farther one travels west and north of I-64 the better chance of an accumulation of snow-sleet to make for some slick travel.

Sunday we will stay mainly cloudy with a rain shower possible.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died Tuesday night after being struck by a train in the St. Albans area of Kanawha...
Person hit and killed by train; name released
A strong storm system expected to arrive during the first weekend of 2024 is showing signs of...
Forecasters point to potential ‘Alert Day’ on Saturday
Vehicle inspection stickers in West Virginia are now good for two years for inspections...
Two-year vehicle inspection law takes effect in W.Va.
Charleston firefighters are on the scene late Tuesday night of a fire affecting three houses
Crews fight fire affecting multiple houses
Rain, snow, and the potential for ice
Alert Day coming | Rain, snow, ice potential

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Few flurries tonight, some potentially impactful precip for the weekend
WSAZ Tuesday Night Forecast - Jan 2
Quiet weather for now
WSAZ Tuesday Night Forecast - Jan 2
Andy's Tuesday Night Forecast - Jan 2
WSAZ Tuesday Evening Forecast - Jan 2
Andy's Tuesday Evening Forecast - Jan 2