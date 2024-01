FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will deliver his 2024 State of the Commonwealth address at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort.

The governor’s speech from the House Chambers will be live streamed on WSAZ.com.

