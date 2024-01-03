Huntington murder trial enters day 2

The shooting happened on August 27, 2021, along Oney Avenue in Huntington.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting and killing two people in August 2021 appeared in court on Wednesday.

It was the second day of the trial against David Ross.

Ross is charged with two counts of murder in a shooting that happened on August 27, 2021, along Oney Avenue in Huntington.

Four witnesses took the stand on Wednesday, including two Huntington Police detectives, a forensic scientist and another witness.

Prosecutors say Ross shot into a car with several people inside, including teenagers.

The defense, however, said it was in self-defense and called on witnesses, saying Ross was shot at first before he returned fire.

Two other people were shot in the car but survived. Ross has not been charged in their shootings at this time.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

