Hurricane City Council votes to increase utility rates

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Utility customers in Hurricane will see an increase to their utility bills during the next three years.

The Hurricane City Council voted to implement three increases to water and sewage customer bills at their meeting Tuesday.

A number of the city’s 3,700 utility customers showed up for a public hearing concerned about the costs.

“I have family members, and I do have friends they say they live from one paycheck to another, you have a job, but still you have limited money,” Carol Hodges said. “I know [the council] discussed, that there are programs to help. Unfortunately, sometimes people are just right at that cutoff level, where you don’t qualify to get that help.”

Pending legal approval, the first increase would be seen on bills starting Feb. 16 of this year. The next increase would be added Feb. 16, 2025, and the third increase would be in effect Feb. 16, 2026.

The lowest-paying water customers currently billed at $14.25 would see their bills go up to $16.75, a 17.54 percent increase. In 2025, those bills would rise to $19.25 and in 2026 those bills would increase to $21.75.

The lowest-paying sewage customers now billed at $11.21 would see a 12.85 percent increase, rising to $14.50 in 2025 and finally increasing to $16.00 in 2026.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said at the meeting that this is the first increase since a water utility hike in October 2019.

Edwards said the last sewage rate increase was in October 2017.

According to the mayor, operating costs for the city’s water and sewage utility systems have risen since the last increase, estimating about a 70 percent increase for the price of chemicals.

Edwards also said the city is looking to make upgrades to both utilities. For the water treatment plant, the city said they need to install a new water tank, upgrade the clarifier and install a filler system. Sewer system upgrades include a $2 million upgrade to the clarifier, make a lift station upgrade and have a 20-foot forced main installation.

Hodges said while the uptick in utility rates remains a concern, she hopes now that it is spread out over a three-year period will help some neighbors on a fixed income.

“There will be people that are you’re gonna make choices, you’re gonna have food this month or you’re gonna have medicine and that’s an unfortunate circumstance,” she said. “That is really the only reason why I decided to speak up because in this day and age, I can’t stand the thought of people not having found medicine and you know, just the little things in life you need to survive.”

