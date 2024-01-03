Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat

The Kentucky Capitol had to be evacuated Wednesday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Capitol had to be evacuated Wednesday morning.

State officials tell us the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office, along with some other Secretaries of State around the country, received an email claiming there was a bomb in the building.

We’re told they are handling the situation with “an abundance of caution,” and the Kentucky Capitol building was evacuated as part of protocol.

Kentucky State Police troopers are now searching the building.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong storm system expected to arrive during the first weekend of 2024 is showing signs of...
Forecasters point to potential ‘Alert Day’ on Saturday
Vehicle inspection stickers in West Virginia are now good for two years for inspections...
Two-year vehicle inspection law takes effect in W.Va.
A person died Tuesday night after being struck by a train in the St. Albans area of Kanawha...
Person hit and killed by train; name released
Rain, snow, and the potential for ice
Alert Day coming | Rain, snow, ice potential
Pedestrian hit; 1 person taken to hospital

Latest News

Woman dies in crash
ALERT DAY COMING | Tracking first winter storm of 2024
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
ALERT DAY COMING | Tracking first winter storm of 2024