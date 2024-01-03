LG bringing 275 jobs to W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new company will soon set up shop in West Virginia -- LG Electronics.

The major economic announcement came late Wednesday afternoon during a ceremony hosted by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

LG Electronics -- a household name for cell phones, home appliances and other items -- will invest $700 million over five years through its innovative arm, LG NOVA, the company’s North American innovation center.

The Governor’s Office says LG will partner with West Virginia by locating branch offices at Marshall University in Huntington and West Virginia University in Morgantown.

State officials say the investment will create 275 high-skilled jobs in West Virginia.

The economic boost is expected to spur new technologies, investment and development for the area, although officials believe it will also start an innovation corridor across the Appalachian region.

“This is a tremendous day for our Great State,” Justice said in a prepared release. “This partnership with LG Electronics is a game-changer, and it’s going to create hundreds of good-paying jobs, spur investment in new technologies, and help us build an innovation corridor across the Appalachian region. I’m proud to work with LG to bring these new opportunities to West Virginia, and I can’t wait to show the world what West Virginians are capable of.”

The investment could eventually include the Kanawha Valley.

At a meeting earlier Wednesday, related to the announcement, the state’s Economic Development Authority approved a loan package that included project(s) in Kanawha, Jefferson and/or Monongalia counties, according to the motion approved by members.

During that meeting, Justice alluded to the investment, saying the announcement would net “a hell of an anchor tenant,” that he believes would draw other businesses to West Virginia.

LG Electronics Global CEO William Cho expressed appreciation for Justice and his team, saying they welcomed LG as a true collaboration partner.

“LG is on a continual growth path to bring new value to its customers and partners, and build transformational businesses,” he said in a prepared release provided by the Governor’s Office. “LG is committed to building a better future, and through this initiative, we have great hopes for what we can accomplish in West Virginia to further deliver solutions that have impact on the world.”

“We are an innovation branch of LG electronics to create new ventures for the future. Obviously, LG Electronics is a huge appliances company, consumer electronics company, but as Mr. Cho announced we are now working toward becoming a smart lifestyle company that includes healthcare, that includes better energy, that include better job skills.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.