‘Light the Night’ brought more than 100,000 people to GoMart Ball Park

‘Light the Night’ saw 120,000 people flock to the home of the Dirty Birds in what the owner of the team is calling a huge success.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For roughly six weeks, more than 2 million Christmas lights and visitors from more than 40 states shined through GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

“I talked to people from New Jersey, from Maine, from Pennsylvania and plenty of people from Kentucky. I mean, we saw I know of at least two couples that had their proposals here,” Dirty Birds Owner Andy Shea said.

‘Light the Night’ saw 120,000 people flock to the home of the Dirty Birds in what the owner of the team is calling a huge success. On the busiest night, more than 8,600 people visited the lights, which the owner says is a stadium record for attendance.

The lights are now coming down, but they will not go away forever. In fact, they will go off in shipping containers and be stored until the next holiday season. The team purchased all of these lights and now has some time to reflect on the events purpose.

“Focusing on kids and families, I mean that’s what was so amazing seeing the crazy amount of strollers we saw here, the crazy amount of kids we saw here and youth, everything and how just incredibly amazing all of the activities were for those kids,” Shea said.

The owner says he is already planning to make the event bigger and better for next year, including new and improved light displays.

He says the total revenue generated from this event is still being calculated, along with the total costs of the light display. The tickets ranged from $8 to $12 in price, and at any given time there were a dozen vendors at the park.

The removal of the lights will take several weeks.

