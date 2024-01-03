Longtime Kanawha School Board member resigns

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Board of Education member Ryan White on Tuesday announced his resignation from the board.

White has served on the board for three terms.

During Tuesday night’s board meeting, board members recognized his service, saying he truly loved the children of his district and what he does.

White said he’s resigning to focus on his recently announced run for West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals judge.

“It’s amazing to watch him care and love all of our kids just like they are his own,” said Board President Tracy White. “He shows up and gives himself up selflessly every time. I would go around and visit people, and they would all talk about Mr. White and him coming to their schools and him being there.”

