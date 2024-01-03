No injuries in early morning fire

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A massive fire has destroyed a home.

The fire started at a home in the 200 block of Mary St. in Hurricane about 4 Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say a couple was inside asleep when they heard the smoke detectors go off. They were able to get out safely. There were no injuries. Firefighters say they could see the flames bursting from the home when they arrived, and the roof collapsed a short time later.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the homeowners told firefighters they believe it started in an enclosed area of the back porch.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.