No injuries in early morning fire

There were no injuries in a massive house fire early Wednesday morning in Hurricane.
There were no injuries in a massive house fire early Wednesday morning in Hurricane.(John Green)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A massive fire has destroyed a home.

The fire started at a home in the 200 block of Mary St. in Hurricane about 4 Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say a couple was inside asleep when they heard the smoke detectors go off. They were able to get out safely. There were no injuries. Firefighters say they could see the flames bursting from the home when they arrived, and the roof collapsed a short time later.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the homeowners told firefighters they believe it started in an enclosed area of the back porch.

This is a developing story.

