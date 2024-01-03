Person hit and killed by train; name released

UPDATE: 1/3/2024 9:15 a.m.

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman hit and killed by a train on Tuesday night.

Deputies report Shaylah Danielle Totten, 30, of St. Albans, was sitting on the tracks as the train approached and failed to move.

Just before 9:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call from CSX reporting the fatal incident that occurred near Swans Lane and Rust Street in the West Side community of St. Albans.

Train personnel reported that it took approximately 1.5 miles to stop the train, before they could attempt to render help.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence suggests the female may have been impaired when the collision occurred, but a final determination will be made by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A person died Tuesday night after being hit by a train in the St. Albans area, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

A deputy at the scene said the victim was female.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of Swans Lane and Rust Street.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene. They say to expect road closures and railroad crossing blocks in the area of Swans Lane and Rust Street in the West Side of St. Albans “for an unknown amount of time.”

We have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.