Person struck and killed by train

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A person died Tuesday night after being struck by a train in the St. Albans area, Metro 911 dispatchers said.

A deputy at the scene said the victim was female.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of U.S. 60 and Smith Street.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene. They say to expect road closures and railroad crossing blocks in the area of Swans Lane and Rust Street in the West Side of St. Albans “for an unknown amount of time.”

