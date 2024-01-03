Second day of trial for man charged with murder

By Hunter Ellison
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting and killing two people appeared in court Wednesday for the second day of trial.

David Lee Ross is charged with two counts of murder in connection with a shooting back on August 27, 2021 along Oney Avenue in Huntington.

Four witnesses, including two Huntington Police detectives, a forensic scientist, and an eyewitness took the stand on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Ross shot into a car with several people inside, including teenagers. The defense says the shooting was in self-defense, calling on witnesses who said Ross was shot at first, and he then returned fire.

Two other people in the car were shot but survived, and Ross has not been charged in connection with their shootings.

