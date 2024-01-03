Woman dies in crash; name released

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
UPDATE: 1/3/2024 2:45 p.m.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman killed on Wednesday morning during a crash.

The sheriff reports Helen Cardish, 82, died in the crash along Holden Road in Logan County around 6 a.m.

Cardish was driving along Holden Road when she crossed the center line, hit black ice, and collided with a coal truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Further information has not been released.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died on Wednesday morning following a crash along Holden Road in Logan County.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m., according to the Cora Volunteer Fire Department.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash between a car and coal truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman driver crossed the center line, hit black ice, and lost control of the car.

Further information has not been released.

