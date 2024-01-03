Woman dies in crash; name released

UPDATE: 1/3/2024 2:45 p.m.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman killed on Wednesday morning during a crash.

The sheriff reports Helen Cardish, 82, died in the crash along Holden Road in Logan County around 6 a.m.

Cardish was driving along Holden Road when she crossed the center line, hit black ice, and collided with a coal truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Further information has not been released.

