Woman dies in crash

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died on Wednesday morning following a crash along Holden Road in Logan County.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m., according to the Cora Volunteer Fire Department.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash between a car and coal truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman driver crossed the center line, hit black ice, and lost control of the car.

Further information has not been released.

