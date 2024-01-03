W.Va. DHHR now three agencies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With a new year, a health and human services agency that affects every West Virginian split in three.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officially broke apart Monday, another chapter in years of reform as lawmakers seek to hold the agency more accountable.

The legislation, passed in early 2023, split the agency into a Department of Health Facilities, Department of Human Services and a Department of Health.

Supporters are hoping three smaller agencies will be more responsive to your needs.

One lawmaker called the former DHHR “a systemic, hot mess,” in February’s floor debate, while another said the reform will allow us, through the executive, to get more focused leadership that frankly has the skill set more in line with these three divisions.”

Agency leaders have spent months updating lawmakers on the transition.

Threat preparedness, public health and the Medical Examiner now among areas in the Department of Health; Child Protective Services and government assistance programs now in the Department of Human Services; and the state’s forensic hospitals now placed in the Department of Health Facilities.

Secretary Michael Caruso, new leader of the Department of Health Facilities, told lawmakers this about the integration in December.

“We think there is a tremendous amount of opportunity for efficiencies, we just need to keep spending more time with those day-to-day operations to get there,” Caruso said to lawmakers.

Despite months of preparation, WSAZ found the split still appeared to be a work in progress on Jan. 2 -- day two since the legislation took effect.

WSAZ found old signage still on the doors and the old website still operational Tuesday afternoon.

Yet, when WSAZ emailed officials for an interview, reporter Curtis Johnson received a bounce back. It showed the long existing communications email address, “is no longer monitored,” instead directing WSAZ to one of three new email addresses.

“We’re simply wanting to help viewers understand what’s changed and how it affects them,” Johnson said in a voicemail left for an agency spokesperson. “Would love to get an interview.”

A state spokesperson acknowledged Johnson’s request, but offered no response as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A news release last month said residents would experience no interruption in coverage.

A joint legislative committee providing oversight of the split agency will meet again Monday afternoon.

That will be the next chance for lawmakers to hear about the transition.

The Department of Health now includes the Bureau for Public Health, Office of Emergency Medical Services, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Center for Threat Preparedness, Health Care Authority, Office of Inspector General, Human Rights Commission, Developmental Disabilities Council, WV Advisory Council on Rare Diseases, WV Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and WV Governor’s Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council.

The Department of Health Facilities now includes Hopemont Hospital, Jackie Withrow Hospital, John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center, Lakin Hospital, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, Welch Community Hospital and William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital.

The Department of Health Services now includes includes the Bureau for Behavioral Health, Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, Bureau for Family Assistance, Bureau for Medical Services, Bureau for Social Services, Office of Drug Control Policy, Commission to Study Residential Placement of Children, Family Protection Services Board, James “Tiger” Morton Catastrophic Illness Commission and WV Women’s Commission.

