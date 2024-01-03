W.Va. first dog Babydog recovering from leg injury

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia first dog Babydog is recovering from a leg injury, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday during an event about a major economic announcement.

Justice said Babydog hurt her leg while jumping off of a chair.

Representatives with LG Corp. at the event asked about her, and the governor obliged by bringing a signed Babydog photograph. The governor said the people of Korea know Babydog better than himself.

“We’re sorry Babydog couldn’t come today,” the governor said before explaining about her injury.

For more information about the economic development announcement >>> LG bringing 275 jobs to W.Va.

