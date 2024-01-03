W.Va. first dog Babydog recovering from leg injury

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia first dog Babydog is recovering from a leg injury, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday during an event about a major economic announcement.

Justice said Babydog hurt her leg while jumping off of a chair.

Representatives with LG Corp. at the event asked about her, and the governor obliged by bringing a signed Babydog photograph. The governor said the people of Korea know Babydog better than himself.

“We’re sorry Babydog couldn’t come today,” the governor said before explaining about her injury.

