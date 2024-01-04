Alert Day | Impactful weather on the way for Saturday

(WSAZ) - The Alert Day worthy system will begin tracking in from the west throughout the night Friday and into the morning hours of Saturday.

This event will look to be mostly rain over the area, with a wintery mix to start out along and north of I-64 in Kentucky and West Virginia.

In Ohio, especially north of OH-32, mostly snow will look to fall, with a couple of inches (1-3″) expected.

Along and north of I-64, where the wintery mix will fall, a light glaze of snow and ice will be possible in the morning possibly causing some slippery conditions before rain melts this all away.

By the mid and later portions of the afternoon on Saturday, things will look to clear out big time, with just clouds lingering around the region.

Generally speaking, Kentucky and West Virginia south of I-64 stays all rain. Along I-64 and north to near the Ohio river starts as snow then a wintery mix. (Alyssa Hannahs | WSAZ)

