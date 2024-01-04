Body found along utility road in Pike County identified

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police identified a woman found dead in the Jamboree community of Pike County in November.

According to KSP, the body of Melissa Wolford, 42, of Phelps, Kentucky, was discovered on November 1, 2023 along a utility road near State Highway 194 East.

The cause of death is still currently under investigation.

At the time Wolford’s body was discovered, KSP said foul play was suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

