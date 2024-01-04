Body found along utility road in Pike County identified

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police identified a woman found dead in the Jamboree community of Pike County in November.

According to KSP, the body of Melissa Wolford, 42, of Phelps, Kentucky, was discovered on November 1, 2023 along a utility road near State Highway 194 East.

The cause of death is still currently under investigation.

At the time Wolford’s body was discovered, KSP said foul play was suspected.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALERT DAY COMING | Tracking first winter storm of 2024
Woman dies in crash; name released
A person died Tuesday night after being struck by a train in the St. Albans area of Kanawha...
Person hit and killed by train; name released
Charleston firefighters are on the scene late Tuesday night of a fire affecting three houses
Crews fight fire affecting multiple houses
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said early indications show a winter storm will skirt our...
Winter storm to skirt the region this weekend

Latest News

Accident Generic
Crash in Kanawha County shuts down traffic
Generally speaking, Kentucky and West Virginia south of I-64 stays all rain. Along I-64 and...
Alert Day | Impactful weather on the way for Saturday
Alert Day |Impactful weather on the way for Saturday
The soft opening of a new orthopedic hospital was celebrated Wednesday in Charleston.
Soft opening of new orthopedic hospital celebrated