Changes coming to vehicle licensing in Kentucky

Drivers in Kentucky no longer have to give up their license plates when selling or...
Drivers in Kentucky no longer have to give up their license plates when selling or transferring vehicles.(Gov. Andy Beshear's office)
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Drivers in Kentucky no longer have to give up their license plates when selling or transferring vehicles.

Now, when a vehicle is transferred with an unexpired registration, the plate will be retained by the seller.

Previously, when a vehicle with an unexpired registration was transferred, a standard issue plate and registration were transferred with the vehicle to the new owner.

The seller will also gain the ability to apply their current plate and unexpired registration, including standard-issue plates, to any other vehicle they own of the same class, including a newly purchased vehicle.

Currently, vehicle and boat-related services are temporarily paused at County Clerk Offices statewide while the new Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System is being prepared for the rollout.

The change still takes effect even before that system is ready to go.

“So, instead of trading in your car or selling it and leaving the tag with it, no longer do that, keep your tag and as long as your sticker is still valid on it, when it expires - you’ll come in and get a new plate. Even though you can’t come and do the paperwork right now, you still retain your tag,” Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston said.

The state will be rolling out this new system county by county, meaning each county will have its own start date.

So, you’ll need to reach out to your local county clerk’s office for more information.

In Boyd County, the system rolls out in January, and County Clerk Kevin Johnston says there will be a learning curve for clerk office employees. He says there could be some delays.

“I would appreciate everybody’s patience. Unfortunately, this is a statewide implementation, so everybody just has to be a little patient please, and we’ll work with you the best we can once we get operational,” Johnston said.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALERT DAY COMING | Tracking first winter storm of 2024
Woman dies in crash; name released
A person died Tuesday night after being struck by a train in the St. Albans area of Kanawha...
Person hit and killed by train; name released
Charleston firefighters are on the scene late Tuesday night of a fire affecting three houses
Crews fight fire affecting multiple houses
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said early indications show a winter storm will skirt our...
Winter storm to skirt the region this weekend

Latest News

A man facing a murder charge in connection with a woman's shooting death late last month in...
Murder case headed to grand jury
KSP | Body found in Drift community
The shooting that happened Aug. 27, 2021, along Oney Avenue in Huntington.
Man enters Kennedy plea on day 3 of murder trial
Drug-trafficking investigation ends in 4 arrests