Crash in Kanawha County shuts down traffic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A roadway is shut down on Thursday following a two-vehicle accident.

According to dispatchers, injuries have been reported after the crash along Coal River Road in Amandaville.

Dispatchers say gasoline did spill onto the roadway.

Both lanes of traffic are currently blocked.

Further information has not been released.

Traffic is shut down along Coal River Road in Kanawha County after an accident on Thursday. (WSAZ)

