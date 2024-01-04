Drug-trafficking investigation ends in 4 arrests

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A months-long investigation into a drug-trafficking organization operating in Huntington ended with four people behind bars and many illegal narcotics in the hands of law enforcement.

Several firearms were also seized during the execution of multiple search and arrest warrants early on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms conducted the joint operation at 1200 28th St., 836 Virginia Ave., 205 Olive St. and 325 Olive St.

Melvin Pearson Jones, 38, Danielle Dawn Jones, 34, and Kenard Jerlinnie Moore, 41, of Huntington have been charged with multiple federal charges by the United States Attorney’s Office.

David Dwayne Moore, 46, of Huntington is facing multiple felony charges by the State of West Virginia.

Investigators seized numerous firearms, a large amount of crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana during this morning’s search warrants, Huntington Police announced.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALERT DAY COMING | Tracking first winter storm of 2024
Woman dies in crash; name released
A person died Tuesday night after being struck by a train in the St. Albans area of Kanawha...
Person hit and killed by train; name released
Charleston firefighters are on the scene late Tuesday night of a fire affecting three houses
Crews fight fire affecting multiple houses
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said early indications show a winter storm will skirt our...
Winter storm to skirt the region this weekend

Latest News

KSP | Body found in Drift community
The shooting that happened Aug. 27, 2021, along Oney Avenue in Huntington.
Man enters Kennedy plea on day 3 of murder trial
Jonathan Marcus is charged with first-degree robbery.
Man charged in armed robbery
No one injured in garage fire.
Several fire departments battle garage fire