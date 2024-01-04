Drug-trafficking investigation ends in 4 arrests

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A months-long investigation into a drug-trafficking organization operating in Huntington ended with four people behind bars and many illegal narcotics in the hands of law enforcement.

Several firearms were also seized during the execution of multiple search and arrest warrants early on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms conducted the joint operation at 1200 28th St., 836 Virginia Ave., 205 Olive St. and 325 Olive St.

Melvin Pearson Jones, 38, Danielle Dawn Jones, 34, and Kenard Jerlinnie Moore, 41, of Huntington have been charged with multiple federal charges by the United States Attorney’s Office.

David Dwayne Moore, 46, of Huntington is facing multiple felony charges by the State of West Virginia.

Investigators seized numerous firearms, a large amount of crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana during this morning’s search warrants, Huntington Police announced.

