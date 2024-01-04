Herd wins at UL Monroe for 2nd Sun Belt win

Marshall University Men’s Basketball team started off the 2024 calendar year on the right foot with a 68-57 win at UL-Monroe in Monroe, Louisiana.
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:56 PM EST
“It was a good win on the road and was just our (second time) with back-to-back wins this year,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the win. “Now we have to this thing down to Texas to see what we can do (on Saturday).”

Obinna Anochili-Killen led all players with 20 points and 9 rebounds. He also blocked 3 shots for the Herd. Kamdyn Curfman added 14 points with 4 three-pointers.

The Herd went on a 15-2 run late in the first half to take an 18 point halftime lead.

Marshall improves to 7-8 and 2-0 in Sun Belt play and will take on Texas State in San Marcos Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

