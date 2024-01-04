KSP | Body found in Drift community

DRIFT, Ky. (WSAZ) - A death investigation has been opened by the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post after a man’s body was found in the Drift community of Floyd County.

The Pikeville post received the discovery call on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

KSP investigators say the initial investigation indicated James Osborne, 64, of Minnie, was located outside his vehicle along Drift Hollow Road.

Osborne’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711 .

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.