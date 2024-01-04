Man charged in armed robbery

Jonathan Marcus is charged with first-degree robbery.
By Martina Bills
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have arrested a man on charges connected to an armed robbery that happened last month.

Jonathan Marcus, 38, is charged with first degree robbery, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.

The crime happened on Dec. 4, 2023 at Annie’s, a business located in the 800 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington.

Marcus was arrested Thursday morning after officers with the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Bureau and SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 2800 block of Marshall Avenue.

Marcus is in the Western Regional Jail.

