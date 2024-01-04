Man charged with hitting pedestrian, leaving scene

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nitro Police have arrested a man on charges after they say he hit and injured a pedestrian in November and left the scene.

Donald Milam, Jr., is charged with a felony charge of leaving the scene involving personal injury, according to Nitro Police.

Officers say they were called to the 1100 block of 1st Avenue South in Nitro on Nov. 13, 2023.

Police say the victim was found unconscious and injured on the side of the road.

Nitro Police say the striking vehicle had left the scene.

Milam was arrested on Dec. 31, 2023.

