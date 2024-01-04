Man enters Kennedy plea on day 3 of murder trial

The shooting that happened Aug. 27, 2021, along Oney Avenue in Huntington.
The shooting that happened Aug. 27, 2021, along Oney Avenue in Huntington.(Alyssa Hannahs | WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man entered a Kennedy plea on Thursday morning on day three of his trial following a shooting that killed two people in August of 2021.

Huntington murder trial enters day 2

In a Kennedy plea, David Ross accepts punishment for the crime, but does not admit guilt.

The plea stems from the fatal shooting that happened Aug. 27, 2021, along Oney Avenue in Huntington. Ross was charged with nine charges, including two counts of murder.

As part of the plea, five charges were dismissed.

On Wednesday, six witnesses took the stand, including two Huntington Police detectives.

Prosecutors say Ross shot into a car with several people inside, including teenagers. The defense, however, said it was in self-defense and called on witnesses, saying Ross was shot at first before he returned fire.

Ross will return for sentencing on Friday, February 23.

