Murder case headed to grand jury

A man facing a murder charge in connection with a woman's shooting death late last month in...
A man facing a murder charge in connection with a woman's shooting death late last month in Charleston appeared Thursday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for his preliminary hearing.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing a murder charge in connection with a woman’s shooting death late last month in Charleston appeared Thursday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for his preliminary hearing.

Probable cause was found to send Dominick Gray’s case to a grand jury.

Gray, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, is accused in the death of Beverly Hensley of Charleston. She was 34.

The shooting happened Dec. 26 at an apartment on Lippert Street in Charleston.

Investigators say Hensley was shot multiple times. Her 9-month-old daughter was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A Charleston Police Department detective testified that Gray admitted to murdering Beverly Hensley.

For previous coverage >>> Man charged in shooting death of woman; baby injured

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALERT DAY COMING | Tracking first winter storm of 2024
Woman dies in crash; name released
A person died Tuesday night after being struck by a train in the St. Albans area of Kanawha...
Person hit and killed by train; name released
Charleston firefighters are on the scene late Tuesday night of a fire affecting three houses
Crews fight fire affecting multiple houses
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said early indications show a winter storm will skirt our...
Winter storm to skirt the region this weekend

Latest News

Drivers in Kentucky no longer have to give up their license plates when selling or...
Changes coming to vehicle licensing in Kentucky
KSP | Body found in Drift community
The shooting that happened Aug. 27, 2021, along Oney Avenue in Huntington.
Man enters Kennedy plea on day 3 of murder trial
Drug-trafficking investigation ends in 4 arrests