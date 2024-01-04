Murder case headed to grand jury

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing a murder charge in connection with a woman’s shooting death late last month in Charleston appeared Thursday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for his preliminary hearing.

Probable cause was found to send Dominick Gray’s case to a grand jury.

Gray, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, is accused in the death of Beverly Hensley of Charleston. She was 34.

The shooting happened Dec. 26 at an apartment on Lippert Street in Charleston.

Investigators say Hensley was shot multiple times. Her 9-month-old daughter was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A Charleston Police Department detective testified that Gray admitted to murdering Beverly Hensley.

For previous coverage >>> Man charged in shooting death of woman; baby injured

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.