New Raceland council member sworn in following controversy with previous mayor

JR Cook, a middle school principal and firefighter, is filling a seat that was left vacant following a controversy with the previous mayor.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RACELAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The political dominoes in Raceland, Kentucky, have led to a new face on their City Council.

In November, the previous mayor was removed, accused of violating state statutes that deal with the use of government money and the abuse of public trust.

Last month, council member Tony Wilson was sworn in as the new mayor, leaving his council seat vacant.

At a special meeting to fill that seat Wednesday night, Raceland Middle School principal and firefighter JR Cook made his case for getting the job.

“I’ve done anything that’s ever been asked of me to do,” Cook said as he addressed the council.

Council members approved Cook unanimously, and he was sworn in by the new mayor.

Both Cook and Wilson say they’ll strive for transparency.

“The biggest problem I’ve had in looking in government, it’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack when it comes to looking for budgets, where money is being spent, expense reports, things like that,” Cook said. “I want to be able to come to a place where we’re transparent enough that when we’re going over expenses. Maybe it’s projected up on the screen during a council meeting, maybe we post it on the web, whatever we do, but we let people know where their money is being spent and all that.”

“We want to make sure the people can trust where their tax dollars are going,” Mayor Wilson said, “because that’s the ultimate question people have, is are my tax dollars being spent correctly?”

Voters in Raceland will get to decide whether to keep the new council member, the new mayor, and the other council members in their positions during the general election in November.

Former Raceland council member Kevin Jackson was the only other person who asked to be considered for the council seat at Wednesday night’s meeting.

