Sweethearts releases ‘Situationship’ candy boxes for Valentine’s Day

Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this...
Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this Valentine's Day.(Spangler Candy via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sweethearts has something special for those who are caught in the struggles of the dating world this Valentine’s Day.

The heart-shaped candies company is releasing limited-edition “Situationship” boxes as the perfect gift for those in the “talking phase” during the Valentine’s Day holiday.

The boxes are filled with hearts with blurry misprints, or what Sweethearts calls “sweet, muddled nothings and literal mixed messages to capture what singles are dealing with.”

The special Valentine’s treats will be available for purchase beginning Monday.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALERT DAY COMING | Tracking first winter storm of 2024
Woman dies in crash; name released
A person died Tuesday night after being struck by a train in the St. Albans area of Kanawha...
Person hit and killed by train; name released
Charleston firefighters are on the scene late Tuesday night of a fire affecting three houses
Crews fight fire affecting multiple houses
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said early indications show a winter storm will skirt our...
Winter storm to skirt the region this weekend

Latest News

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante confirmed multiple victims in a school shooting in Perry,...
Iowa school shooting: Multiple victims reported
Jonathan Marcus is charged with first-degree robbery.
Man charged in armed robbery
Imam Hassan Sharif was shot outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque in Newark, New Jersey...
New Jersey police seek killer of a Muslim leader outside Newark mosque