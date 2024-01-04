Two fire departments battling fire

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Cabell County.

The call came in at 11:43 a.m. Thursday for a fire in the 4000 block of 16th Street Road, outside of Huntington city limits.

A Cabell County 911 dispatcher told WSAZ it’s not believed anyone is inside the building.

Fire departments from Green Valley and Barboursville are on scene fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

