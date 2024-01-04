Winter storm to skirt the region this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Wednesday night the air is slowly chilling thru the 30s. The measured pace of the temperature fall comes courtesy of an extensive cloud cover. Arriving in the pre-dawn hours a reinforcing shot of polar air will send readings below freezing with a few flurries to pass. While a skiff of snow is not out of the question, one would need to travel to mountainous WV to find the ground whitened by snow for the first light of Thursday.

Thursday and Friday will be seasonably chilly days with partial sunshine and highs near 40. Friday night will see an increase in clouds from a developing southern storm. By Saturday morning a messy mixed bag of snow, sleet and rain will try to slicken bridges and roads. While a morning accumulation of snow and sleet can occur, rising temperatures would favor rain as early as mid-morning into afternoon. Still the farther one travels west and north of I-64 the better chance of an accumulation of snow-sleet to make for some slick travel.

Since the storm is just now in California, it has a cross-country track to accomplish before we can state how it will affect our region with certainty. So an alert for some snow and ice is warranted.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.