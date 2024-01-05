ALERT DAY |Rain Saturday after starting as wintry mix

(WSAZ) - The Alert Day storm system WSAZ has been tracking all week is approaching the region.

Forecasters predict Ohio counties will see an inch or two of snow accumulation, but much of the region will begin the day with a wintry mix that will turn into mostly rain.

Like Ohio, Fayetteville and Summersville are set to see a few inches of snow on Saturday morning.

Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Greenup, Grayson, Ripley will see a light glaze of ice and snow early in the morning before rain melts it away later on in the day.

Charleston, Logan, Pikeville, Paintsville, Louisa, Prestonsburg, Grantsville, Sutton will all see rain and therefore little impact.

In our viewing area, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for eastern Nicholas and Fayette counties.

If you’re traveling into the mountains of eastern West Virginia, Western Virginia, Western Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Upstate New York, expect very treacherous travel with heavy snow and ice possible in those locations, WSAZ forecasters say.

Things will be worst from 2 a.m. through noon on Saturday, the WSAZ weather team says. (WSAZ)

